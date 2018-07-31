Top Gifts for Loving Husbands And Dads

When the newborn arrives there is so much to do; any mom will tell you that. When you’re a newbie mom, you have precious little time to think about anything else other than the well-being of the toddler. For that reason, it’s very easy to forget things. It is also very easy to overlook things such as important events, even things like your husband’s birthday or your own anniversary. Ya know? That special day when you guys met? The reason why the toddler is here and all that? It’s okay to be focused on the child, but never forget that you should work on your relationship at all times, even when it’s most difficult. So, now that you’ve marked the hubbie’s birthday on your calendar, you know what he likes best. Now, because there really is an amazing variety of cool items for the modern-day dad and husband, choosing the best gift won’t be all that hard. No matter what the occasion, just focus on what you know your man is passionate about. Take your time, and take your pick.

If He Likes to Think and Make Notes

If your husband likes to drift, makes notes and has an overall creative mind that’s filled with awesome ideas, this is the perfect gift for him. As soon as he has another one of his brilliant ideas, or if he’s simply looking to pencil down his thoughts, just whip out this little notebook and pen. It won’t be long until penning his thoughts becomes second nature and. If you decide to go with this gift, then by all means do not be cheap. Go with the classy, and get him this Starter kit by Baron Fig.

Beer-Making Kit – Turning the Hobby into A Beautiful Craft

Before you say anything, no, this is not a gift that’s meant to encourage drinking. At some point in their lives all men are drawn towards professions like beer brewing or wine making. And usually it has little to do with getting sloshed. It’s more about the skill and patience that needs to be invested in such a craft. Also, with this gift, it means you guys are always going have freshly-brewed beer at home. Any decently brewed bear also goes well with a variety of meals. This cool Beer-Making Kit will cost you a mere $70, so grab it now at Northern Brewer.

A Gift for the New Dad

Every man has a bit of a geek in him. Tech gifts are usually just the ticket for any man, especially if he’s constantly busy. If this is the kind of techy gift you’re looking for, then Google Home (by Google) is definitely the right choice and you won’t go wrong. So, why is Google Home specifically a great buy? This Smart Speaker with Google Assistant helps improve and simplify your daily life. Yep, you’ve guessed it; the speaker is activated by voice. To cut a long story short, voice commands can be used to play music, get any info or answers from Google and, of course, to manage everyday tasks. Google Home is works with Android and iOS operating systems, and features control compatible smart devices like Chromecast or Nest.

The PlayStation 4 Console

Over the past decade, the entertainment industry has changed quite a bit. Today, 30-year-old and 40-year-old husbands and fathers are not only into sports or politics or mending things. Other hobbies have replaced those activities. These days so many guys love to unwind by sitting down and playing their favorite PC or console game. If you know your hubbie loves video games, but he still didn’t get a chance to get a video game console, well, now would be the best time to surprise him with a PlayStation 4 console. At the moment, the PS4 is one of the most wanted gaming systems, and according to the press and the public, it has the best choice of games. Some of the best AAA games, such as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Horizon Zero Dawn, The Last of Us and the Uncharted series are exclusive to PS4 – yep, that means you can’t play the aforementioned games on the Xbox One or the PC. You can get him the PS4 Pro console (better hardware that’s optimized for 4K graphics) or the cheaper, light version of the console – the PS4 Slim.

Choosing More Practical Gifts for Your Hubbie

If you’re out of ideas, and it it’s not a terribly special occasion, then you might want to go for more practical gifts; ones you know he’s gonna need. Check it out: