Best and Easiest Ways to Moisturize Baby Hair

Many, many moms are usually faced with the problem of dry baby hair. Luckily, there is a wide variety of baby hair products out there to help tackle the issue. Have a look below and see if any of them suit you. Just make sure that with most of these oils, it’s important to gently massage the baby’s hair in order for them to have effect.

Mothercare Baby Hair Oil

Mothercare All We Know Baby Oil – K3603 Hair Oil is really a smart buy. It’s comprised of of olive oil and chamomile oil. These ingredients are going to nurture and caress the baby’s soft, new hair. In addition, the oil features hypo-allergenic properties to effectively battle allergens and germs. Head over this way to purchase the oil.

Miss Jessie’s Baby Buttercreme

image: https://www.mom365.com/~/media/Mom365/baby/hair%20dry/765530_9ec31c002163608e8def4346fb9fa06d.ashx

Miss Jessie’s Baby Buttercreme

Using Miss Jessie’s Baby Buttercreme is perfect for babies and toddlers with thick, curly locks. As any mother who faced this will tell you, locks are a problem and so is thick hair. Combing can be a nightmare. Apply a small amount of the Buttercreme at night and then comb out the baby’s hair. The beauty part here is that you can turn this into a bedtime routine, so your baby will go to sleep easily.

Johnson & Johnson Baby Hair Oil

Johnson & Johnson Baby Hair Oil is just the ticket for all moms who want to keep an eye on the baby’s hair. Let’s face it, Johnson & Johnson is well-known for having a huge variety of awesome baby products, and their baby hair products are no exception. The hair products are created to give have a healthy and nourishing effect on the baby’s soft and growing hair.

Avocado Baby Hair Oil

Also, from Johnson & Johnson, the Avocado Baby Hair Oil is rich in fresh avocado and also contains Pro-Vitamin Panthenyl Triacetate. This particular vitamin is very healthy for the baby’s hair strands and it makes them softer to boot. The oil is gentle and mild and, believe it or not, non-greasy thanks to the inclusion of avocado.

Distil Baby Hair Oil

The Distil Baby Hair oil was made with the baby’s soft and smooth skin in mind. This particular baby hair product has virgin Olive oil, which is not only healthy but gives that necessary strength needed for your baby’s hair growth. It also offers UV Radiation protection, keeping the little one’s skin and hair safe.