From Baby to Biker: Best Balance Bikes for Kids

There comes a time in every toddler’s life when to leave the crib. First they learn to sit up, then stand up, then to walk and then to run. From here on out, your toddlers will hop, skimp, jump, dash, and yes your life will be very tough in that particular time. As soon as they get the confidence to move about on their own, they will want to explore the world even more. While you can go for a steady and less dynamic option by grabbing something with four wheels, at some stage, you are going to consider buying them a bicycle. You’ve learned to ride one and now it’s their turn. Even if you don’t know how to ride a bike yourself, you should give your kid a chance to master that skill – the sooner, the better. The beauty part is that you do not necessarily have to go with classic bicycles. Balance bikes for kids are the perfect way to start.

Chicco Red Bullet

When it comes to baby and toddler items in general, you really cannot go wrong with Chicco. The Chicco balance bike for kids will keep any girl or boy happy. It’s will instantly give them one of the best outdoor activities any kid can hope for at this age. The best and most important part is that kids learn how to keep their balance while riding, and they do so quickly. The more they practice, the quicker they’ll learn. Usually, the kid subconsciously masters the skill of riding a bike, without even knowing it; and the balance bike is features soft tires that, happily, do not require any air pumping. The bike also has an ergonomic design and frame and Chicco says it’s best suited for 3 years or older. It’s reliable and durable bike that carries a rather fair price to boot.

Strider Sport: Best Universal Fit

When shopping for your toddlers first bike, try the Stider Sport. It has a solid, robust frame, and it’s an altogether easy-to-use bike. It is also suitable for a variety of age groups. There’s an optional extended seat post, optional extra-long handlebars, so you do not have to worry about weather or not it’s going to fit your kid. According to the manufacturer, the Strider was designed for kids aged 18 months to 4-year-olds, weighing at least 21. Oh yes, and it also has a fair price, so without further ado, grab the Strider Sport right here.

Yedoo Too Too (Lightweight variant)

The Yedoo Too Too, the lightweight and easy-to-maneuver balance bike with air tires, will no doubt keep both you and the toddler happy. It’s for smaller, lighter-weight toddlers and features standard stuff, including Air tires, hand brake and turning limiter. The bike has lightweight foam tires, in addition to a seat that can be adjusted easily, so when the kid needs to set the height to, say, 18″, there won’t be any problems. The balance bike will cost you around $160, which is reasonable price for a good, little bike for toddlers.

Joovy Bicycoo

If you’re looking for a top-notch bike that is both safe and fast, then you need not look any further. The Joovy will give that special boost of confidence to all toddlers who are starting their first bike rides. The manufacturer says that the balance bike comes in two color variations: the black variant and white with black and red tires, variant. It’s one of those bikes that’ll make it easy for the kid to learn his/her balance, but it’ll also make them look cool. The heavy-duty aluminum frame allows for super stability while riding. And because it’s so lightweight, it’ll be far easier for kids to learn. Not only does the little bike have a slick, modern design, but its rubber tires make it more lasting than the average kid’s bike. Check out the Joovy right this way.

Banana Bike GT

Now, I’m sure that not every parent is prepared to dish out several hundred bucks for a toddler balance bike. While it’s a good idea to choose a slightly higher price, simply because you always want what’s best for the kid. But that doesn’t mean you cannot find quality for a smaller price. The Banana Bike GT is stable and one of the best budget balance bikes you can get for the toddler. You don’t have to worry about safety if you elect this option for your toddler. And while we do not have any objections on this front, you should be aware that this particular balance bike may not last you as long as any of the others on this list.