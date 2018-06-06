How to Set Up An Ideal Baby Room Temperature

We all want our toddlers to stay happy, comfy and safe. Initially, when the baby arrives to your home, there’s quite a wide range of worries you’ll be going through as a parent. Most of this will be related to the baby’s health and, quite naturally, to its sleep. Regarding sleep, for starters you can try out some cool and easy to learn baby nursery rhymes. If you have recently become a mom, one of the questions you’ll keep asking yourself is: is this baby room temperature okay? Of course,

​Setting the Baby Room Temperature

According to experts, the right temperature for a baby’s room should be set between 18-22 degrees Celsius. Of course, not all experts agree on this. For example, the Lullaby Trust in the UK recommends that parents maintain the baby room temperature between 16℃ and 20℃ (60.8°F and 68°F) with an ideal temperature of 18°C (65°F).

Also, while the American Academy of Pediatrics doesn’t offer any optimal temperature range, it does recommend that you do not change the baby’s room and that you keep the “baby’s sleep area in the same room where you sleep for the first 6 months or, ideally, for the first year.”

Another pretty vital tip is to keep the baby’s room warmer during the day and cooler at night. Parents who don’t have a thermostat, can leave the windows wide open during the day and use a fan at night. There are also very simple temperature guidelines you can following throughout the year, (according to season, that is):

Spring – 18 degrees Celsius

– 18 degrees Celsius Summer – 21 degrees Celsius

– 21 degrees Celsius Fall – 18 degrees Celsius

– 18 degrees Celsius Winter – 22 degrees Celsius

Take heed that the perfect temperature for the baby’s room also differs from country to country.

Notice the Signs

You may notice that babies are very fragile, so if anything bothers them, they will let you know in various ways. Looks for signs of chilling and overheating. For instance, overheating is taking place if:

The baby’s skin is red (watch the cheeks).

The baby is warm to the touch.

The baby’s heartbeat is unstable, or very fast.

The baby has high body temperature, but doesn’t sweat.

More alarming signs of overheating include, vomiting, dizziness and the baby appearing to be confused. Or if the baby is non-responsive. That’s a huge emergency alarm, meaning the baby needs to be cooled immediately!

You must also look for signs of chilling.

Checking the baby’s chest, tummy or back to feel if the baby is too hot or too cold is what you can do. The baby’s tummy and chest should feel warm and dry, as opposed to sweaty or cold. If the feet are cold and the trunk is warm, this means that the baby is in cold stress. For instance, in hypothermia both feet and trunk are cold to touch.

Also, one last tip; if you think your baby suffers from sleep regression, there are ways to deal with it.