Awesome Avengers Toys Your Toddlers Will Want For Sure

For the past several years Disney and Marvel have been nailing it by releasing one awesome superhero flick after another. Seriously, apart from things like football, or playing catch, Marvel movies (the Avengers movies in particular) have been one of the best ways for parents to bond with their kids. Okay, it’s more than likely that dads will want to hear this one out, but moms wouldn’t be far wrong to pay attention. After all, with recent movie releases like Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther and the brand new Avengers: Infinity War, kids are already screaming for their avengers toys. Additionally, there are more Marvel movies on the way, including Ant-Man and the Wasp, Venom, Captain Marvel etc.

Marvel Avengers: Infinity War Plush Figure – Iron Spider

So ask yourself, what do toddlers do best? Well, apart from scream, poop and stare you with those adorable toddler eyes. Well, they love to cuddle up with their plushies so now that Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War is out in cinemas, you might want to grab this Spider Hero plush that’s 6 to 8 inches tall. As Avengers toys go, this is just the ticket. It’s a brand new product by Marvel and a superb companion to any toddler / Marvel fan. In addition, you can grab other figures of Thanos, Hulkbuster and more. Grab the plush Iron Spider here.

Marvel Avengers Age of Ultron Titan Hero Tech Iron Man 12 Inch Figure

Kids simply love Spider-Man, but lately they love Iron Man even more. The kick-ass Iron Man figure is the perfect addition to the toddler’s Marvel Avengers collection. You must admit that the resemblance to the superhero from Age Of Ultron is quite uncanny. The figure speaks multiple phrases and has 5 points of articulation. Also, it’ll cost you a mere 13 bucks.

Spider-Man Web Slingers Blaster

I’d like to see the kid who says ‘no’ to this one. Spider-Man toys, costumes and figures are one thing, but if you want an even cooler avengers toy (well, Spidey toy), you have to get this. That’s right, this is for brave little toddlers who want to take on armies of super-villains by shooting webs from their wrist. The Ultimate Spider-Man Web-Warriors Web Slingers Blaster no longer have to imagine they are Spider-Man. With this they can shoot “webs” that actually stretch. Impressive. And, yeah, I have to get me one of these.

Marvel Superhero Mashers

More and more avengers toys are coming, and more Marvel movies are coming. In the meantime, Marvel Superhero Mashers, should be a terrific gift-item for the boys. The best part is that your kids can create their own Superheroes by mixing and matching parts from different figures. Think of how many hours of pure fun they will have while fighting their own ‘infinity war’.

Other Avengers Toys That Are Available

Yep, if you’re out to purchase more avengers toys for the kids, you might want to have a gander at these: