Amazing Baby Quotes That Are Pure Wisdom

There’s nothing that brings more joy than when a cute little nipper blesses bless your household with its first screams, burps, and of course laughs and chuckles. They say that wisdom comes with age, but that may not always be true. Some of the wisest people on Earth openly admitted to being inspired by the arrival of a newborn. You don’t have to take our word for it. Some of the following baby quotes speak for themselves.

Never Outgrowing the Love

“A baby is born with a need to be loved – and never outgrows it.”

Frank A Clark

Just Enough Time to Love Them

“It’s a good thing babies don’t give you a lot of time to think. You fall in love with them and when you realize how much they love you back, life is very simple.”

Anita Diamant

That Special Place in Your Heart

“A baby fills a place in your heart that you never knew was empty.”

Unknown

The Miracle of Life

“The children we bring into the world are small replicas of ourselves and our husbands; the pride and joy of grandfathers and grandmothers. We dream of being mothers, and for most of us that dreams are realized naturally. For this is the Miracle of Life.”

Azelene Williams

Stars to the Sky

“Like stars are to the sky, so are the children to our world. They deserve to shine!”

Chinonye J. Chidolue

Pure Love

“The only creatures that are evolved enough to convey pure love are dogs and infants.”

Johnny Depp

The Future in a Basket

“You know what the great thing about babies is? They are like little bundles of hope. Like the future in a basket.”

Lish McBride

Babies Are Marvelous Little Engines

“When a child is born, its sense-organs are brought in contact with the outer world. The waves of sound, heat, and light beat upon its feeble body, its sensitive nerve fibres quiver, the muscles contract and relax in obedience: a gasp, a breath, and in this act a marvelous little engine, of inconceivable delicacy and complexity of construction, unlike any on earth, is hitched to the wheel-work of the Universe.”

Nikola Tesla

Natural Path of the Heart

“In infancy, our blood is strong and our energy is plentiful. Mind and body, thought and action are one. Everything we do is in harmony with the natural order. The infant is not affected by things that happen around him. Virtue and ethics cannot restrain his will. Naked and free of social conventions, he follows the natural path of the heart.”

Liezi

An Ever-Growing Love

“Our baby gives herself to me completely. There is no hesitation, no reservation, no holding back, no coldness, no craft, no tremor or fear in her love. Although our relationship may encompass tears, frustration, even fury, it is an utterly reliable bond. As it grows, her love is literally unadulterated. Her love is wholly of the child, pure in its essence as children are in their direct passions. Children do not love wisely, but perhaps they love the best of all.”

Louise Erdrich

The Best Way to Start People

“Babies are such a nice way to start people.”

Don Herold