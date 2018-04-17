6 Quick and Easy Laundry Hacks for Moms

Juggling a career with toddlers in the house is not small feat. Time is a precious commodity and not all of us are in the position to do what we want and when we want it. Just think: you’re finally find the time to be with the kids, and yet your career and daily chores keep getting in the way. This is especially difficult if you’re the kind of mom who has to take care of the kids, and have an active career. One step at a time, because it’s all about organizing. Taking care of your laundry can be time-consuming. In order to avoid that, here’s a whole bunch of awesome laundry hacks for moms that’ll help speed things up.

Before checking out some of the fastest and easiest laundry hacks for moms, you might want to have a look at other cool hacks for working moms.

Colander For Washing Delicate Items

Washing delicate items can be a bother. You could eat up a lot of precious time worrying about it. Using a simple colander helps you rinse detergent from your clothes, and simultaneously preventing the weight of excess water from stretching its fabric. In addition, you won’t tire your arms.

Getting Rid of Static With Aluminium Foil

That’s right, using aluminium foil instead of dryer sheets. So, if you did, in fact, forget to restock on dryer sheets just make a small ball of foil, then put those into the dryer load. Above all, this is a very cost effective way to remove static and it is reusable.

Gain Extra Time With Protective Bags

When putting in your socks the washing machine, it may take you ages to sort them once they’ve been washed. So, in order to get yourself some extra time just toss those dirty socks it one protective bag that goes into the washing machine. Also, forget about wasting time to hand-wash your bras. You can place another protective bag into the washing machine, and use it for your bras as well. Definitely one of the coolest laundry hacks for moms and busy girls on the go. You can grab them for a mere 7 bucks here.

Help the Little Ones Get Organized

Your kids need time to develop some decent habits on their own. Of course, it’s your job as a parent to help them. For example, you can help them remember where to put which clothing item. These awesome drawer stickers seems just the ticket. The greatest thing is that you can stick them on your own drawers as well.

Lo and Behold, The 3-bin System

That’s right, the well-known 3-bin system never fails. Simply place three laundry bins and divide your stuff according to different clothing categories: lights, colors and denim. Trust me when I say this: out of all the laundry solutions and tips, this was one of the most helpful. Bingo, time saved!

Preserve Colors With Salt and Vinegar

Yep, just in case you didn’t know, one of the best laundry hacks for moms is to just add a cup (or even half a cup) of vinegar to your washing load. Believe it or not, the same thing can be done by adding a teaspoon of salt.