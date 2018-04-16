6 Best Pets for Kids

How to Choose the Best Pets for Kids

Kids love pet animals and pet animals love kids. Ideally, as your toddlers begin to grow, they already have companions by their side. Of course, apart from they should have a little brother or sister, they ought to have a pet by their side. Pet animals such as dogs and cats should be brought into the house at an early age. That way, both the animal and the toddler grow together, and that creates a pretty powerful bond. Mind you, opting for just the right pet, or indeed the best pets for kids, isn’t as difficult as it sounds. There are, however, a few things to consider before deciding on the best friend for your little one.

Here are the main categories of the best pets for kids, you should definitely consider:

– Dogs

– Cats

– Reptiles (Turtles and such)

– Rodents (Hamsters and such)

– Birds

– Fish

Fish Pets

Yep, goldfish, and the like; you just can’t go wrong with that. Fish pets are basically the easiest and quickest way to keep your kids happy and to help them learn what it means to really, really look after a living, breathing organism. It’s less difficult, and less expensive than taking care of any feline or canine, and it doesn’t require you to take them outside. It basically brings nearly all the joy of having a pet, with minimum hassle.

Dog Pets

Kids love dogs, and dogs adore kids – that’s just a fact. Now, a dog is practically considered to be an additional family member, and that can be the biggest obstacle for most parents. In addition to that, certain types of dogs are not suitable for toddlers. So, before adopting a dog, you must check the breed, and if the dog itself is well-socialized and comfortable around kids. All the while, it must be said that any dog involves commitment. Pups must have daily exercise, veterinary checkups and immunizations. Moreover, they need attention and love. Some of the more kid-friendly dogs are: boxers, golden retrievers, labrador retrievers, beagles and so on.

Cat Pets

Cats are cool. They are cool as animals, they are cool as pets. They are well-known for their independence. Happily, they denote a lot less care and attention than pups. But don’t get carried away, because cats also require immunizations and frequent veterinary checkups. Getting a cat is a great options if you have restricted living space. Cats also mean you need to go through the process of finding a suitable one that’s okay to be around children.

Reptile Pets

No, we’re not talking about snakes or lizards (those should be avoided as pets for kids). In this case, you are on the lookout for more docile creatures, and animals like the plant-eating Russian tortoise is a great companion, and unlike most pets, it can grow to the ripe old age of 50. One of the greatest things about reptiles is that they are nonallergenic. There is a word of caution here: AAP (American Academy of Pediatrics) notes that reptiles are the ideal pet for kids because they can easily transmit salmonella. So, yeah there are certain specific care requirements reptile pets.

Rodent Pets

No, it’s not rats. This category includes little pals like guinea pigs, hamsters and gerbils, all of which are very straightforward to raise. And it’s yet another species that doesn’t take up a lot of room in your living space. Important note: if they are handled gently, they take it as a sign of friendship. On the other hand, possible bites may occur if the rodent feels threatened in any way. Still, both hamsters and guinea pigs are intelligent, and they prefer human companionship.

Bird Pets

Loud and cute: kind of like your kids 😉 Of course, birds are always a great option when you’re search for the coolest pets for kids. It must be said though, that birds require more commitment than a fish or such. In fact, every birds require nearly daily attention. The awesome thing is that these are very social animals, they are not expensive and are generally a good starter pet for kids.