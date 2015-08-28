Who Inspires You?

With the holidays fast approaching, it’s time to put the negative news in the back burner and focus on things and people that inspire us.

In a campaign with T.J. Maxx, blogger Katherine Schwarzenegger went to 16 cities and conducted over 500 interviews to find inspiration in real women with some pretty amazing stories to tell.

“I share in the T.J.Maxx belief that oftentimes, the most inspiring stories are the ones right in front of us — and it’s true that one of the greatest gifts you can give someone is to listen to them,” explained Schwarzenegger. “I’ve walked away from this journey moved by hundreds of women who are defying stereotypes and living multidimensional lives on their own terms.”

Check out the short clip below to find out more about these incredible women who are living more than the “average” life.