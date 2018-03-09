White House Meeting on Videogame Violence

US president Donald Trump had a meeting with representatives and critics of the videogame industry. The meeting kicked off with “a montage of clips of various violent videogames,” according to this Washington Post. The clip, which can be seen below, includes scenes from popular video games like Call of Duty, Dead by Daylight, Sniper Elite 4, and The Evil Within.

The meeting was described by Melissa Henson of the Parents Television Council as “respectful but contentious.” After the meeting, Rep. Hartzler tweeted praising the president’s effort to solve the problem of violence in schools and society, and suggested that it should actually be broadened.

“I believe the solution to curtailing violence lies in an all-encompassing approach, focused on several different factors that may contribute to school shootings,” she said. “Discussions should not be limited to just videogames and guns. The president’s approach of leaving no stone unturned is prudent and similar meetings with the movie industry pertaining to gun violence on film should also be conducted.”

The ESA issued a statement of its own following the meeting, saying that it “welcomed the opportunity to meet with the president and other elected officials at the White House.”

Of course, we all need to be careful and keep an eye on what our kids are watching on YouTube and what kind of games they are playing, even though many still do not agree and it still has not been proven that violent games are linked to actual real-life violence.

At any rate, a Trump rep also said that this is “the first of many with industry leaders to discuss this important issue.”

