4 Amazing Valentine’s Day Crafts for Kids

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, which means you’ll have to open up your heart and show the ones you love just what you have stored inside. Despite what the media suggests, this holiday really isn’t made just for lovers. Kids can also be a part of it in a number of creative ways. In this article, we will show you some amazing Valentine’s crafts for your children that are easy and fun to make and, most importantly, will teach them about the importance of love in this world. Take a look at our selection and tell us which one of these ideas you like the most.

Pop-Up Heart

This is one of the simplest and most interesting Valentine Day’s crafts ideas for kids. All you need to make this amazing card are two pieces of different colored paper, a pencil, scissors, and a glue stick. Use the pencil to draw two hearts in the center (one inside the other) and fold the paper so that you get two perfectly symmetrical halves. Once folded, cut the hearts, following the pencil line, but leave at least an inch on the top uncut. Use the glue to stick the two pieces of paper together. Whenever you open the card, two hearts will pop out.

Valentine Puppy

Obviously, the heart is the main symbol of Valentine’s Day, but it doesn’t have to end there. You can use the heart to create pretty much anything you’d like. The talented people from Crafty Morning showed us just how far a little imagination can take us. This cute-looking puppy consists mainly of heart-shaped papers and is really easy to make. You need two papers with different shades of red, one black, and one white paper. Make a huge heart out of the dark red paper. It will be the basis of the puppy’s face along with the black heart for a nose. For the rest of it, you can let your child decide what to place and where.

Valentine’s Day Hands

Here is yet another superb idea that is bound to make your little one smile. The best part is – it’s really easy to make. This idea was posted on a blog called A Day in My Life. Check it out. First you trace your child’s hands on a piece of colored cardboard and cut them out. Then you cut out a strip of paper and fold it in the accordion style. You use this piece to connect the two cardboard hands. As you can see on the photo, it says “I love you” on the hands and “this much” on the paper between. It’s one of those amazing Valentine Day’s crafts ideas that any child will enjoy making.

Rain of Hearts

In the end, here’s something extremely creative that your kids will certainly enjoy making. Your Valentine’s Day crafts don’t always have to be simple cards but can be anything you like. Why not do something unexpected like this rain of hearts that looks absolutely amazing. With a bit of glue, tissue paper, strings, and some cut-out hearts, your child can make a memorable Valentine’s gift that you can put up on any wall.

Which one of these Valentine’s Day crafts do you find most interesting?