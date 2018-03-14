UK Children’s Cartoon Peppa Pig Under Fire for, Well, Stupid Reasons

Peppa Pig is a cartoon for children that rose to fame quite rapidly several years back, and it remains popular to this day. The cartoon was largely praised by both critics and the public, but this is the first time it has come under fire for, what appear to be very irrational reasons.

Okay, okay, now that may seem like an opinion to you, but just hear me out. Apparently, certain medics have stated that Dr Brown Bear (a character from Peppa Pig) has given parents worrying information about when it’s appropriate to see a physician – i.e. fuelling GP delays and misuse of antibiotics, a medic claims.