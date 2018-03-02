Touching Video of Sister Reuniting With Brother

You’ll no doubt be moved by this encounter. 10-year-old Lundyn was feeling a bit upset, but that sentiment changed rapidly in a matter of seconds.

She has just finished a day in school in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, when her mother Tameia started making a video of Lundyn “spinning around on the sidewalk until she catches sight of her 20-year-old brother Markell standing behind her.

Markell has spent the last six months in deployment for the Navy reserves – so when Lundyn sees that her brother has finally returned, she lets out a scream of joy and jumps into his arms for a long, heartfelt embrace.”

