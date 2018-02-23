Top Under 12 and Teenage YouTubers Your Kids Know For Sure



When your children spend time watching YouTube, you should be well aware that they are watching other kids on it. There are a lot of kids posting YouTube videos, but more importantly, they have become extremely successful at running their own personal channels. The top kid YouTubers under 12 currently number millions of subscribers, with various video content that including everything from music videos to toy reviews, and so on. We’ve made a selection of some of the best youtube channels for kids, tweens, educational youtube videos for toddlers, and more.

We’ve covered these fun YouTube channels:

Before we proceed, however, let’s talk a bit about why this type of content is so appealing to kids? Well, obviously kids are making them, so naturally your kids will immediately connect with child-like spontaneity. Another thing you should be aware of is that these young YouTube creators have a significant influence on the consumer habits of the newest generation of kids.

Watch What Your Kids Are Watching

It’s imperative that you have a very good perception of what kind of video content your kids spend time watching. Kids can get some useful knowledge from playing specific types of video games, especially building games such as Minecraft and Roblox, but this is after all YouTube and that involves just watching, not playing, and it’s debatable whether all of that content is really that helpful and educational. YouTube also provides them the opportunity to watch others play games, and there are age-inappropriate games – shooters like Call of Duty or horror games like Resident Evil, both of which are definitely not suitable for younger audiences. It’s been noted that a majority of YouTubers usually upload “safe” playthrough videos and harmless co-op sessions of familiar child-friendly casual games, albeit they also post the occasional mature game; so make sure you keep an eye on what they are watching.

Edgy and strong language, as well as age-inappropriate content, should definitely not be on the YouTube menu for your kids. At any rate, here are some of the most popular under 12 and teenage Youtubers that your kids are most likely watching, so make sure you filter out those that are age appropriate.



YouTube Channel – Ryan ToysReview

Subscribers – 9.4 Million Subscribers

Ryan of Ryan’s ToysReview, is an adorable U.S. based 6-year-old who reviews children’s toys of all types for viewers multiple times a week. To date, he is the most subscribed child on YouTube with 9.4 million subscribers and more than 16.5 trillion video views.

Though Ryan’s family has kept their identity relatively confidential, his father Shion frequently appears aside Ryan in videos. Not limited to toy reviews, Ryan’s channel also incorporates vlogs and prank videos.



YouTube Channel – EvanTubeHD

Subscribers – 5 Million

EvanTubeHD is YouTube channel that is operated by a 12-year-old toy reviewer, Evan, who is especially recognized for his comic facial and he is the star in every weekly video. Of course, the channel doesn’t just provide toy reviews, but also features challenge videos and science experiments, where Evan’s sister Jillian and dad Jared often show up as well appear. And let’s just mention one more interesting facet here – Evan garners $1.3 million a year via YouTube, as reported by Business Insider.



YouTube Channel – Kids TV – Nursery Rhymes And Baby Songs

Subscribers – 5.9 million

Many parents are keen to educate their kids really fast, but remember there are no shortcuts for that and the best way is to get involved yourself and work with your kids, talk to them, sing with them and so on. Kids TV can help you in that regard. Through compilations of 3D animations and cool educational videos, kids can learn English rhymes, baby songs, and nursery rhymes including Humpty Dumpty, Incy Wincy Spider, Johnny Johnny Yes Papa, Finger Family, abc song and more.



YouTube Channel – Will it Slime?

Subscribers – 990,544

Will It Slime is a question your kids will most certainly be asking any chance they get. “Will It Slime” is one of the many YouTube Slime channels, so you’ll witness Giant Toothpaste Slime, Giant Fluffy Slime, Giant Floam Slime and more. I know for a fact that kids go crazy over this, because my daughter asked me often enough if she can make one of these, and that was, of course, after she saw it on YouTube.



YouTube Channel – CharlisCraftyKitchen

Subscribers – 853,900

Charli and her little sister Ashlee back and make all sorts of tasty dishes, and the well-received YouTube channel is really loved by kids everywhere, particularly because they always feature interesting and new recipes. The recipes are short and easy-to-learn, so that’s another reason why your kids will no doubt love this channel, and hell, even you may learn a few things.

YouTube Channels for Tweens, Teenagers and Parents

There’s a variety of YouTube channels out there both you and your children can enjoy. Now, while you still have to make sure the content is age appropriate, you’ll notice that a lot of this stuff is educational, and some of it is downright hilarious to boot.



YouTube Channel – Rhett and Link

Subscribers – 13 Million

Good Mythical Morning is one of the most popular YouTube channels that has been around for quite some time now. It offers a kind of a mixed-bag, starring two childhood friends called Rhett and Link. These cool and witty guys usually upload a rather impressive variety of videos that cover, challenges, comedy, games (in general) and so much more. The Monday-Friday YouTube show is in the 12+ age category, but parents will no doubt enjoy the hell out of it too. This Monday-Friday show along with other weekend extras gives you taste tests, challenges, and unusual games with guest youtubers intended to make you laugh or smile. Bear in mind that certain challenges and tests are not suitable for younger kids, although this can be regarded as a relatively child-friendly show.



YouTube Channel – SovietWomble

Subscribers – 2.6 Million

Yeah, before you go any further with this one, remember this is for teenagers only (preferably older teenagers). It also has lots of adult humor, because these are edits and cuts from recorded live streams, so there’s no end to dirty language. In fact, it’s even for grown-ups. If your kid is a gamer and already in his/her teens, there’s a strong possibility that he’s watching not one, but several YouTube gaming channels as well as numerous video game streamers. Twitch has become a supplier of relevant gaming content, and it’s especially enjoyable to watch some of your favorite YouTubers play live. SovietWomble is one of them, although this is a sort of niche and it can veer off into some seriously grown-up language. Otherwise, the channel as well as the videos they put up is completely hilarious, albeit not suitable for really small kids, so take heed.



YouTube Channel – SciShow

Subscribers – 4.8 Million

SciShow is quite a fun and entertaining channel to watch. It’s educational, funny and definitely suitable for all ages. It also stands out thanks to explores the unexpected. One of the coolest aspects is the show’s 7-day schedule which covers cool scientific subjects, so on Mondays, for instance, they offer a “short dose about our weird world,” on Tuesdays they tackle most asked quick questions,” and if we jump to say Friday, viewers can get in touch with the latest science News.