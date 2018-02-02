Top 10 Best Power Wheels & Electric Cars For Kids

Fisher-Price Power Wheels Kawasaki Lil’ Quad



This one’s a safe and reliable by, mostly because it’s been constructed to be manageable and very simply and easy to handle for your kid. The cute little vehicle uses a six-volt battery that is good for a max speed of 2 miles an hour (hey, that’s pretty fast for toddlers). The car also features integrated foot rests and a button on the handle bar for the stop and go functions. The tiny ATV is comfy, but even so it’s recommend that your child is within sighting distance as long as they are driving it. Bear in mind that it weighs 40 pounds, so keep a close eye on any in-house driving.

Peg Perego John Deere Force Tractor

Here’s another safe and cool little car you can grab for your young and upcoming drivers. These days kids are not just into supercars, ATVs or jeeps, but even this awesome tractor should give your toddler a fair taste of what it’s like to sit behind the wheel. The Peg Perego John Deere Force tractor (complete with the trailer) can easily accommodate kids from two to 7 years of age. And get this, the tractor also has a built-in FM radio, so the kids can listen their favorite musics while imagining they are carry out a farmer’s daily duties.

Dodge Ram 3500 Dually Longhorn Edition

This is the latest edition of the Ram 3500, but it’s rather similar to the original. The toddler car features proper functioning doors, a manual dump bed, and tailgate you can open to load and unload things. With a top speed of 5 miles an hour, the Dodge Ram can go forward and 2.5 miles an hour in reverse. It is powered by 12-volt battery, which is standard for powered wheels (LED lights are also an expected part of the package). Your kid will also no doubt enjoy the simulated engine sounds, which are pretty darn close to the real thing.

Fisher-Price Power Wheels Jeep Wrangler

If you’re looking for a proper set of power wheels for your child, this Fisher-Price, Jeep Wrangler could be just the ticket. The tiny Wrangler has working doors, solid storage space in the rear, 2 speeds (reaching a speed of 5 mph) and 12-volt battery life. There’s the added option to restrict it to 2.5 mph. Oh yeah, and it also comes with a microphone as well as radio so the kid can play a range of tunes while driving (and singing). There’s a one-year bumper to bumper warranty.

Fisher-Price Power Wheels Ford F-150

This tough little vehicle is tough and a great way for your kid to move around across the driveway or sidewalk. The Power Wheels Ford F-150 is spacious, so there’s room for two little ones. Like most of the models here, it packs a rechargeable 12-volt battery, a working FM radio, and an MP3 Jack. There’s also a truck bed with a tailgate that lifts and lowers. It’s been designed with both safety and fun in mind, so your child can get that special sense of independence, in addition to a sense of adventure.

Peg Perego Polaris RZR 900 CAMO Ride-On

The cool-looking USA-made Peg Perego Polaris RZR 900 CAMO Ride-On is a superb little car is a durable vehicle that gives your kid a chance to drive around like daddy and mommy. The car features an automatic brake which activates when the kid lifts his/her foot off the accelerator. There’s a 2-speed shifter and a reverse gear, delivering a top speed of 5mph (even on grass). With stuff like adjustable bucket seats, safety belts, you’ll have little worries about child safety, while watching your toddler enjoying the hell out of his/hers daily drive. The added bonus is a handy multi-position SmartPedal accelerator that allows for smooth driving.

Power Wheels Arctic Cat 1000 (Pink)



Stylish, and exciting, the Arctic Cat comes with a working tailgate and a heavy duty shovel, and the ability to reach speed of 5mph on both dirt and grass. It’s basically a small, cute all-terrain utility car made to bring endless hours of fun for your kids as they ride around on the sidewalk or in the backyard. With high-speed lock-out, safety belts, power-lock brakes and bucket seats, you can rest easy knowing that your toddler is safe and protected while riding. And yep, the Arctic Cat is roomy enough, so the driver can be accompanied by a friend.

Power Wheels Disney Frozen Jeep Wrangler

The Frozen-themed Jeep Wrangler for two, is roomy enough to have two 5 year-olds. The 12-volt battery supply allows the jeep to reach 5 mph, and also offers a reverse mode. The miniature Jeep, apart from looking very much like the real thing, can also boast the Disney Frozen colors along with the graphics. Cool roll bars are fitted in the Jeep, roomy rear storage space, and fully functional doors open and close with relative ease.

Power Wheels Power Wheels Batman Lil’ Quad



The sporty ATV-style Batman Lil Quad is available with tons of features and can be operated with a simple push of a button, going to a max speed of 2 miles per hour. The quad is powered by a 6V battery, which is perfect the kid’s very first electric racer. The motorized quad for toddlers has a footrest for your children, and a low-riding design, which allows kids to get in and out with little effort on their own.

Razor Dune Buggy

Right, now this is for the kids who really want to be true-hearted racers, so now you can to them a chance to do that. The Razor Dune Buggy is can reach a speed of up to 10mph and boasts a powerful 350-watt electric motor, and supporting 120 pounds. This is suited for older kids, from 8 years and up. The buggy looks awesome and has a bucket seat, diamond plate floorboard and knobby tires, and even terrain following suspension, which means they can go anywhere. There’s also the reduction drive and variable speed chain driven motor that allow for extra torque. It’s honestly the perfect gift for ambitious little racers.