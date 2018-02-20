The Most Stylish Celebrity Moms In 2018 (February edition)

Dressed for every occasion. No matter where you are celeb moms proves that you can look chic and tote around a tot or two. Sure they got the looks and the G’s but they are a great reminder for all those working moms it takes was less than we all think to look good and in style.

So far these are the most stylish celebrity moms in 2018. Read on and get some mom-style inspiration.

Cindy Crawford

Kaia Gerber definitely is privileged to have one of the world’s most stylish moms. Well, let’s put it this way: her mom not only looks good but really has a proper sense of style. Yeah, if your mom is Cindy Crawford, it just doesn’t get classier or more stylish than that.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon is one of the most recognized and most respected faces in Hollywood, and usually, when it’s time for a public appearance, she is accompanied by her 17-year-old daughter, Ava, who, in all honesty, looks more like Reese’s sister than her child. Both of them certainly know how to carry off a stylish look when in the spotlight.

Victoria Beckham

It probably goes without saying that when it comes, dressing up, style and fashion, Victoria Beckham is pretty much one of the top celeb moms out there. She is, in fact, a fashion designer and she has three sons before and her daughter, Harper.

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise have both made memorable appearances in front of cameras, movie premieres, and other various public events. The stylish dynamic duo is often seen wearing coordinating outfits, which were usually a part of Holmes’ somewhat casual sense of style.

Jessica Alba

Apart from looking great and rather hot, Jessica Alba knows everything there is to know about fashion and style. Thanks to her sense of style, she managed to look awesome even after the birth of her children: Honor Marie Warren, Haven Garner Warren, Hayes Alba Warren.

Jennifer Lopez

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez is still pretty much at the top of her game, of course, manages to look fabulous as she brings up her twins, Max and Emmie. Jennifer stays true to her own sense of fashion and trend, ranking pretty high up on the celebrity mom list.

Emily Blunt

The British actress Emily Blunt dominates nearly every event and looks better than ever, following the birth of her daughters Hazel and Violet.

Solange Knowles

Well, here’s one that probably goes without saying. Solange Knowles has 20 Grammys and millions of devoted fans. She gave birth to her son Daniel back in 2004 and still she never fails to impress each time she walks onto a red carpet or when she stands in front of cameras. Her outfits are usually unique and frequently the talk of the town (make that, the globe).

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller knows fashion and she almost always sticks to her choice of beachy clothing, as she attends movie premieres and press events. Even after her daughter, Marlowe, was born, Sienna comes across as a total stunner each and every time.

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani was always known as a stylish pop star, even when she emerged onto the music scene during the ‘90s. She had three sons since, but still looks quite hot, totally stylish, and very often with the coolest hairstyles, which are swept up by camera flashes as she steps into the spotlight.

