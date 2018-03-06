Rescue Dog: The First Deaf Member Of Washington’s K-9 Unit

Meet Ghost, a pit bull mix with adorable brown eyes and lovely white fur. Today this lovely canine is in the news because it’s first deaf dog to join the K-9 team in Washington, and most likely even the country’s history.

(Photo Credit: Washington State Department of Corrections)

What’s even more interesting is that a few years ago, the narcotics detection dog was deemed “unadoptable” and was scheduled to be euthanized, so yeah, that meant the dog puppy would soon have to be put down.

Luckily though, volunteers in the Swamp Haven Rescue Center in St. Augustine, Florida, were diligent and determined not to give up on Ghost and they also contacted animal shelters across the US country for help. Olympic Peninsula Humane Society in Port Angeles, Washington took the puppy, giving Ghost a new lease on life.

