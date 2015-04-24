Pro-Gun Mom Accidentally Shot by Toddler

31 year old gun rights advocate and mother Jamie Gilt was accidentally shot by her 4-year-old son.

Gilt was driving to a relative’s home last Tuesday afternoon when her 4-year-old fired a .45 caliber pistol he found on the floor of the pickup truck. The boy fired the gun into the driver seat, striking Gilt in her back.

“The deputy observed an adult female in the driver’s seat motioning to him as if she needed assistance,” a release from the police department read. “The deputy ran to the vehicle and quickly determined that the driver had been shot.”

Gilt is now in stable condition.

The accident just happened a day after Gilt bragged about her son’s love for guns on Facebook. “Even my 4 year old gets jacked up to target shoot with the .22,” she wrote.



