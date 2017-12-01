Prince Harry Is Getting Married: Twitter Reacts

December 1, 2017 by in Funny News

Whenever some royalty announces marriage, people on the web go crazy. Of course, when it was announced that Prince Harry is going to marry a young, promising actress by the name of Meghan Markle, Twitter reacted. On the one hand, so many girls were devastated because they all secretly hoped that they would be princesses. Of course, others rejoiced because they have a royal wedding to look forward to. Most people, however, created memes since that’s how the society communicates nowadays. Take a look at these reactions on the Twitter and choose your favorite one. Are you sad or happy about it?

Tweets about Prince Harry

 

Check out more tweets here.

