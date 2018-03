(Image credit: Gizmodo)

Believe it or not, poop is trend or to be more precise, turd toys. What’s more, you can ad boogers, farts, and pimples to the ever-growing list that are now deemed as toys appropriate for kids too.

So yeah, toy manufacturers are churning these out as mush as possible, and they are going for the grossest variants.

Read more: https://gizmodo.com/poop-is-a-really-popular-kids-toy-this-year-1823262111