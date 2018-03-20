Parenting and Media: Best Consoles for Kids

When it comes to gaming, what are the best consoles for kids these days? To be honest, now is the best time to buy a console for your kids. Parenting has always been tricky and anyone who has been bringing up a kid will tell you that it’s never an easy job and nothing in this world can really prepare you for it. When you’re a parent involves various responsibilities not the least of which is looking after the children’s health, and more importantly, setting them on the right path. Also, with stuff like this going on in the White House could certainly leave a lot of parents in an alarmed state.

So, yeah, these days parents face bigger challenges than ever. Bringing up child is hard enough, but kids have so many distractions that can easily hamper the whole process of parenting, and indeed the whole process of growing up. Technology, while being helpful, also hinders this process greatly and a lot people are having difficulties dealing with the issue some of the many ways smartphones are hurting kids. On the other hand, what essentially most people forget is that parenting should also be about laughing, having fun and sharing experiences, because that’s what life is all about.

Playing games is a fun experience and it’s hard to deny that. Also, if you’re a gamer and a parent, sharing your gaming experiences with your toddlers can be amazing – with age-appropriate titles, of course. If you’re itching to discover what’s the best console for your kid, then the first thing you should do is check out if the gaming system of your choice has a solid what video game library for kids specifically.

Nintendo Switch – Best Family Console

Nintendo has made a huge impact on the video market when they released the Nintendo Switch last year, their brand new platform has seen the appearance of excellent games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, MarioKart, and Super Mario Odyssey. There are also awesome video games for kids like “Snipperclips – Cut it out, together!” and the super-fun Splatoon 2. You cannot deny that these games are fun even for grown ups, but they are especially entertaining when you play if with your children. You can use the Nintendo Switch as a portable device, and it also plugs into the TV screen. It has two built-in controllers and a touchscreen.

PlayStation 4 – Best Family Games

The PlayStation 4 console from Sony is definitely one of the hottest consoles on the current gaming market and as such should probably be one of your top picks. Out of all the consoles, the PS4 has the best library of platform-exclusive and has a number of cool, kid-oriented games available such as Knack 2, Tricky Towers, Towerfall Ascension, various Pinball games, Minecraft, Journey, Rime and more.

Xbox One (Xbox One S) – Great Video Games for Kids

Microsoft’s Xbox One console is probably one of the better choices if you’re looking to get a gaming system that’s suitable for kids, tweens and yourself. It also has the irresistible classic, Cuphead available as a platform-exclusive (okay, yeah, that one’s available for Windows PC as well, but not on any other console). Xbox One has the best parental control systems of all the consoles on the market.

Consoles of the Future

We don’t know much about what’s in store for the future of video game consoles. Mind you, for now there have been some pretty awesome scoops on the horizon, not the least of which are stories of the PlayStation 5 console and the announcement of Atari’s brand new system.