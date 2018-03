Chicago mom Maggie Storino has been dressing up her 3 daughters up to recreate scenes from Oscar-nominated films and so far it seems to be working like a charm.

Up to this point, the cute children took to the stage to bring us a variety of known shots from “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “Get Out,” “Dunkirk,” “The Shape of Water,” “Call Me By Your Name,” “Lady Bird,” “Phantom Thread,” “The Darkest Hour” and “The Post.”