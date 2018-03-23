Laughter is an important part of growing up, and an essential part of parenting. Make sure you spend some quality time with your kids, and when you do, laughter is the easiest way to get that quality time. In addition to make your children laugh, you can also see that they are entertained with a selection of awesome cartoons. You can also teach them a few jokes for toddlers. Of course, when all is said and than you should also know that there’s a variety of amazing funny videos for kids to watch online.

Funny Kids Fail Compilation

Failure is all part of growing up. Kids fall, they slip and jump and sometimes hurt themselves pretty hard. Of course, we’re all worry ourselves sick when watching them do this, but honestly, who hasn’t experienced a childhood filled with moments like these.

Try Not to Laugh Challenge

Yeah, there’s not much to say here. When you’re on the lookout for funny videos for kids to watch online and lol to your heart’s content, then look no further than these ‘try not to laugh’ challenges. I’ll be honest, I totally failed the challenge… 🙂

Kid Ripping Paper and Laughing

Yeah, hysterical baby laughter is a classic and you cannot go wrong with this one. Also, ripping paper is quite funny and liberating, so this will most definitely be one of my favorite pass times from now on. Now, lemme see, where are those unpaid bills…

Kids and Parents Arguing – Funny Videos

The sooner kids talk, the sooner they will talk back. Seriously, children will learn to communicate very early on, and one of the first things they’ll learn (apart from laughing and yelling, of course) is arguing. Hey don’t take my word for it; just take a look at these cute little buggers trying to take their own stance in this world.