Funny Tweets from Parents that You Can Relate to

There’s no doubt that being a parent is a full-time job but sometimes we forget that we’re not alone in this. Most parents go through the same troubles with their kids so it’s great hearing other people’s experiences. Of course, this doesn’t have to be serious as this collection of funny tweets clearly proves. Here are a couple of the funniest tweets out there. Read them all and see if you can relate to some or all of them. It’s good to know that you’re not alone. After all, it’s one of the most beautiful jobs in the world.

Funny Tweets You Need to See

Marriage with kids is mostly saying 1,2,3 not it! — Meredith (@PerfectPending) April 26, 2017

Nothing gets my Batman voice going quite like seeing my kid put a third pair of socks into the hamper before noon. — ThisOneSays (@ThisOneSayz) April 28, 2017

After a lengthy deliberation, my 7yo told me it was ok for me to tell him to go to bed. Thanks, buddy. — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) April 28, 2017

