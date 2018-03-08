Cutest Robot in the World Teaches Toddlers to Communicate

Image credit: http://petitto.net/

I love science and these days so many projects are focused on helping kids, and toddlers grow. This particular project is centered on teaching kids language skills during the infant phase.

It’s a task that’s, of course, easily accomplished with parents reading or talking to their babies. There are certain cases where this isn’t possible (busy work schedules or if children are born deaf). That’s when parents have to master the skills of sign language. Thankfully, that’s , where this unbelievably cute blue-eyed robot steps in.



What is RAVE?

RAVE (Robot AVatar Thermal-Enhanced system) was crafted and operated by Petitto with funding from two three-year research grants from the W.M. Keck Foundation and the National Science Foundation (NSF-INSPIRE). RAVE is a robot-avatar learning tool that senses when babies’ emotional-attentional interest is most engaged and “ready to learn” (with Thermal Infrared imaging and eye-tracking).

Read more: http://petitto.net/whats-new/rave/