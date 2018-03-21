It is always a pure wonder and an absolute joy to see so many cute celeb toddlers appear early this year. We have singled out some of the cutest celebrity babies of 2018, and we pass our congrats to the lucky parents and kids. Some of these are incredibly cute, and of course you might also want to check out other stylish celebs who have recently also become parents.

Damon Leif Scott

Reid Scott (of Veep fame) and his wife Elspeth Keller have recently shared their joy and celebration after bringing a second child into the world. Their newborn son, named Damon Leif Scott, was born on Jan 4, 2018. The couple also has a 2-year-old son called Conrad.

Jack Adam Dykstra

Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Cutter Dykstra have announced their second kid on Jan 15, 2018: “He’s here,” the actress wrote alongside photos of her newborn and her 4-year-old son Beau Kyle. “Jack Adam Dykstra we will talk about your tardiness eventually, but for now we’ve got a lot of love to give. Thanks to my besties for helping me laugh and smile and to my husband for just being my rock.”

Carmella Stanley Costabile

Well-known singer Christina Perri and husband Paul Costabile are spreading the news about their first-born: Carmella Stanel Costabile. “The greatest gift we’ve ever known!!!” they said via Instagram. “Welcome to the world Carmella Stanley Costabile born today. Mom and our little principessa are doing great. Dad can’t stop crying!”

Luke Richard

A baby boy called Luke Richard was born on March 10, 2018. That baby is now part of a four-member family. The parents, actor Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah Redmayne, also have 1-year-old Iris Mary.

Geo Grace

Back in February, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are celebrating the birth of their second child. They have decided to name their baby girl Geo Grace Levine. Adam and Behati are also parents to 17-month-old daughter Dusty Rose.

Annabelle

Breaking Bad icon, Aaron Paul, and his wife Lauren have unveiled the news about their first baby, who has been given the lovely name of Annabelle. There’s no doubt that Annabelle deserve to hop on the cutest celebrity babies of 2018 bandwagon. “There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart,” Lauren typed on her recent Instagram photos.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Lo and behold, we have yet another little nipper, joining the list of cutest celebrity babies of 2018. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated the birth of their baby girl, on Feb 1, 2018. “My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst,” she revealed via Instagram.

Chicago

Chicago was born back in Jan 15, 2018 and is the surrogate child Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kim unveiled on her app on Jan. 16. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

Francisco Miranda



Lin-Manuel Miranda (creator of Hamilton) and wife Vanessa Nadal are celebrating the arrive of their second baby. It’s a boy and they have named the baby Francisco Miranda. Francisco already has playmate; 3-year-old big brother, Sebastian. Miranda spread the news as if it was a Hamilton episode: “Int. Hospital Room. Night,” he wrote. “[The screams reach a delirious crescendo. FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds and 13 ounces.] Intermission.”

Hillary Scott and Chris Tyrell: Twins



Yep, another fine addition to the cutest babies of 2018 are the twins daughters, recently born to parents Chris Tyrell and Hillary Scott. “Our family is thankful and proud to announce the arrival of our precious baby girls. They were born in the early hours of January 29th, 2018 and we can’t wait to share more about them in the days to come,” Scott stated when sharing the lovely news.