It is always a pure wonder and an absolute joy to see so many cute celeb toddlers appear early this year. We have singled out some of the cutest celebrity babies of 2018, and we pass our congrats to the lucky parents and kids. Some of these are incredibly cute, and of course you might also want to check out other stylish celebs who have recently also become parents.
Damon Leif Scott
Reid Scott (of Veep fame) and his wife Elspeth Keller have recently shared their joy and celebration after bringing a second child into the world. Their newborn son, named Damon Leif Scott, was born on Jan 4, 2018. The couple also has a 2-year-old son called Conrad.
Jack Adam Dykstra
Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Cutter Dykstra have announced their second kid on Jan 15, 2018: “He’s here,” the actress wrote alongside photos of her newborn and her 4-year-old son Beau Kyle. “Jack Adam Dykstra we will talk about your tardiness eventually, but for now we’ve got a lot of love to give. Thanks to my besties for helping me laugh and smile and to my husband for just being my rock.”
Carmella Stanley Costabile
Well-known singer Christina Perri and husband Paul Costabile are spreading the news about their first-born: Carmella Stanel Costabile. “The greatest gift we’ve ever known!!!” they said via Instagram. “Welcome to the world Carmella Stanley Costabile born today. Mom and our little principessa are doing great. Dad can’t stop crying!”
Luke Richard
A baby boy called Luke Richard was born on March 10, 2018. That baby is now part of a four-member family. The parents, actor Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah Redmayne, also have 1-year-old Iris Mary.
Geo Grace
Back in February, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are celebrating the birth of their second child. They have decided to name their baby girl Geo Grace Levine. Adam and Behati are also parents to 17-month-old daughter Dusty Rose.
Annabelle
Life. To live. What an extraordinary gift that we as a whole constantly take for granted. It’s easy to forget how lucky we are. These two ladies in this photograph are my world and they are a constant reminder how lucky I am to be alive. The little one on the right is my daughter and she just turned a month old. Her name is Story and each breath she takes makes me weak. The sounds she makes when she stretches and yawns are what I live for. Her sneezing and hiccups make me feel warmth like I have never felt. The sleeping beauty on the left is my wife. Her name is Lauren and she just happens to be the greatest human that I have ever met and she just happens to be a damn good mother. Truth is, I never believed in soul mates before meeting her but I can tell you right now that she is mine. I guess that’s how it works sometimes. Her and I somehow magically created this precious child and never has there been a greater gift for us. To be parents. What a blessing. What a miracle life is. Someone once said the odds of existing are as if two million people each rolled a dice that is a trillion sided and they all ended up landing on the same number. Think about that. How rare each and every one of us are. How beautifully perfect/imperfect each and every one of us are. It’s crazy to think that we all started out as a perfect little sperm that happened to fertilize a perfect little egg on a very specify moment in time. Everything had to be absolutely perfect for each and every one of us to exist. Lucky us. I don’t know why I am writing all of this for all of you to see. I’m just staring at my baby sleeping in my arms and felt the need to express myself. Love to all of you perfectly imperfect people.❤️👶🏻❤️
Breaking Bad icon, Aaron Paul, and his wife Lauren have unveiled the news about their first baby, who has been given the lovely name of Annabelle. There’s no doubt that Annabelle deserve to hop on the cutest celebrity babies of 2018 bandwagon. “There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart,” Lauren typed on her recent Instagram photos.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Lo and behold, we have yet another little nipper, joining the list of cutest celebrity babies of 2018. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated the birth of their baby girl, on Feb 1, 2018. “My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst,” she revealed via Instagram.
Chicago
Chicago was born back in Jan 15, 2018 and is the surrogate child Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kim unveiled on her app on Jan. 16. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”
Francisco Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda (creator of Hamilton) and wife Vanessa Nadal are celebrating the arrive of their second baby. It’s a boy and they have named the baby Francisco Miranda. Francisco already has playmate; 3-year-old big brother, Sebastian. Miranda spread the news as if it was a Hamilton episode: “Int. Hospital Room. Night,” he wrote. “[The screams reach a delirious crescendo. FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds and 13 ounces.] Intermission.”
Hillary Scott and Chris Tyrell: Twins
Yep, another fine addition to the cutest babies of 2018 are the twins daughters, recently born to parents Chris Tyrell and Hillary Scott. “Our family is thankful and proud to announce the arrival of our precious baby girls. They were born in the early hours of January 29th, 2018 and we can’t wait to share more about them in the days to come,” Scott stated when sharing the lovely news.