Child Prodigy: Alma Deutscher’s Incredible Musical Talent

When it comes to talent, age doesn’t make any difference. A twelve-year-old English girl, Alma Deutscher, is a perfect example of that. When she was just 6 years old, this child prodigy composed her first musical sonata. At the age of 7, she composed her first short opera, and only three years later, she had a full-length one based on Cinderella. It’s fair to say that Alma is far from being average. Nowadays, she’s performing in numerous halls across the world, mesmerizing people with her music. Considering all that she’s done so far, it’s hard to imagine everything that she can accomplish by the time she reaches 18.

