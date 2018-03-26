We all love superheroes. When you think about how much Spidey has helped people in the past, you cannot help but worship those amazing characters. With great success of Marvel’s superhero flick, Black Panther, and with Avengers: Infinity War premiere only a month away, you can definitely expect your kids to be on the lookout for cool new Avengers outfits. Apart from sticking to the classics like Spider-Man, you can expand that list to other awesome hero characters from the Marvel universe. If you’re really after some of the best superhero costumes for kids. Before we go any further, let’s have a quick gander at what superheroes are available from Marvel and DC Comics.

Superhero Costumes for Kids – Marvel (The Avengers)

Fair enough, not all of these are on offer at the nearest department store, but a majority of the Marvel outfits can be ordered online these days. Of, course, when you think about it, the popularity of Marvel is so huge, we’re almost certain that it won’t be too hard to get a hold of the following outfits:

Spider-Man

Iron Man

Captain America

Black Panther

War Machine (and Iron Patriot)

(and Iron Patriot) Thor

Hulk (Thor knows him… from work)

(Thor knows him… from work) Black Widow

Ant-Man

… and you can also find, Hawkeye and Falcon

Superhero Costumes for Kids – DC Comics (Justice League)

Yeah, if your household stands divided between the Justice League and the Marvel universe, you should know that it’s probably going to be a never ending battle. Apart from the aforementioned Marvel costumes, there’s a pretty decent range of outfits there for your toddlers, covering the superhero library from the DC Comics universe. Let’s face it, no matter how much we love watching Iron Man and good ol’ Cap fight, there’s absolutely no doubt that characters like The Joker or the Dark Knight are, well, cooler. So, if you’re looking to expand the costume collection for your kids check out some of these Justice League outfits:

Superman

Batman (a.k.a The Dark Knight )

(a.k.a ) Cyborg

Aquaman

Flash

Robin

The Joker

Watch these Marvel Movies With Your Kids in 2018

So, let’s face it, taking your kids to the movies is one of the most enjoyable things you can do as a parent. Okay, just to refresh your memory (although you are most likely already aware of this), here are the Marvel movies that are expected to launch in 2018: