5 Best Cartoons for Kids

We are constantly worried about what kind of video content is suitable for our kids. Speaking as a parent, for years I’ve watched my daughter grow up from a toddler to a cheery little kid, and in the process she learned to talk and chuckle very early on. She developed into a little girl with her own personality. Communication was a vital part in bringing her up and it still is. We talked to her a lot and made her laugh ourselves. Eventually I also realized that cartoons for kids also play an important role. So, what are some of the best cartoons for kids you want to keep an eye out for? Well, let’s have a look at some of these suggestions.

Sesame Street

There’s rarely a parent or kid who hasn’t heard of Sesame Street. This is a TV show that inspired and entertained generations of kids. The show had some of the most memorable characters ever, and it was very educational – and that’s not just cuz we say so. Recent studies have shown that kids were always able to learn from Sesame Street. Additional research has confirmed that kids who watched Sesame Street when they were younger received higher grades in science, they were described as ‘more creative’ and spent more time reading.

Peppa Pig

Only about a week ago, we were completely shocked how certain people have reacted to one of the best cartoons for kids in recent times. Peppa Pig, the adorable little pinkish character, has charmed so many children around the world and continues to do so. Among the many lovely and educational aspects of the show, Peppa is also one of those cartoons even parents are able to enjoy or laugh at.

Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom

From the creators of ‘Peppa Pig’, Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom is another great cartoon gem that came straight out of the United Kingdom. It has a very similar kind of charm as Peppa, but the writers and animators clearly when a few steps further by taking parents and kids in a totally captivating magical world, which is absolutely hard to resist. Kudos to the creators for coming up with some of the best cartoons for kids out there.

Dora and Friends: Into the City

This Dora the Explorer spin-off continues to follow the story of Dora, as she moves into her school-age years. Your kids will no doubt recognize the character from the Dora the Explorer cartoon series, but they will also discover a story that has some pretty cool themes going for it, involving friendship, creative problem solving and so on (similarly to the original series).

Arthur

Recommended for kids above the age of five, this charming cartoon tackles social situations, like sibling arguments, but presents it in a light way. The titular character is as charming as he is curious. Arthur openly addresses his anxieties while remaining determined to solve his problems in a creative way. Kids can learn a lot from him about how to navigate friendships and how to overcome fears.

How to Make Your Kids Laugh More

Well, try watching some of these cartoons with them, and they are bound to chuckle for a bit at least. More to the point though, you should engage with your children, talk to them and laugh with them. Also, when doing so, try telling them a few cool jokes and you can also teach them to tell awesome jokes for toddlers.