Barbie Ad Features a Boy for the First Time

A limited edition Barbie doll was just released in collaboration with Designer Moschino. While the doll is sold out everywhere, the Internet is more interested in the Barbie commercial featured on Jeremy Scott’s Youtube page.

This marks the first time a boy has been featured in a Barbie ad..ever.

“When I dreamed up the concept for the Moschino Barbie fauxmercial, I felt it was natural to have a little boy representing for all the little boys like myself who played with Barbies growing up,” Jeremy Scott explained. “Barbie was more than a toy — she was a muse!”

While the commercial will only be shown online, it sends a strong message of breaking stereotypes down to the types of toys boys and girls are usually “allowed” to play.