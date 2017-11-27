Baby Porcupine Eating a Slice of Banana

The work week is just starting and you need a little boost to help you get through the despicable Monday. Nothing improves your mood like a couple of videos of small animals eating pieces of fruit. How many times have you seen a baby porcupine? This Reddit user decided to introduce the web to this amazing animal and brighten up everyone’s day with this cute video. You simply can’t be indifferent to this big-snotted baby porcupine as it munches on a slice of banana. It seems like he is without a care in the world. Did this brighten up your day?

Cute Animals Eating

In case this didn’t help you get over the Monday blues, here are just a couple more videos of cute little animals eating food. The raspberry-slaying bunny is certainly our first choice. There’s also a tiny hamster eating a carefully prepared tiny pizza as well as a tortoise struggling with its first strawberry.

Which one is your favorite?