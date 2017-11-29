Amazing Video: Guinness World Record Dominoes

This year, Incredible Science Machine guys decided to break the Guinness World Record and create the largest chain reaction using dominoes and various other elements. The centerpiece consisted of 76,016 dominoes and it took the team 10 days to set it all up. All in all, 18 experts and dominoes-enthusiasts worked tirelessly to bring this idea to life and the results are spectacular. So, what does the installation consist of? There are several sections, each one representing a separate continent but all of them connected in an impressive way. Take a look at this amazing video and rest your eyes on its beauty.

Amazing Video: World Record Dominoes