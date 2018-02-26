Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo – First Baby Photo of Gio

Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine, and his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, are celebrating the arrival of their second child. And now the world has a first time glimpse at the newborn.

The lovely couple has welcomed cute, little Gio Grace into the world. Yes, you’ve read that right. It’s a somewhat unusual, but still a catchy and lovely name, you have to admit.

Gio is lucky to have an elder sister, Dusty Rose, who born in September 2016.

Read more: https://www.romper.com/p/adam-levine-behati-prinsloo-share-the-first-photo-of-baby-gio-its-so-so-cute-8302260