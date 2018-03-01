8-Year-Old Girl, Donating Her Princess Hair

Now here’s a heartwarming story for ya. Ruby Cotter, from Essex, revealed that she plans to donate her blonde hair, which is almost as long as she is tall. The Rapunzel-like golden hair is going to be donated to sick children.

When she discovered that children who are sick (especially those who are diagnosed with cancer) are likely to lose their hair, Ruby made the decision to cut her hair and have it made into a wig, just so another little girl can have princess hair. Awww!

Here’s what she had to say: “I am donating my hair and also I would like to raise £500 which pays for another wig to be made.”

