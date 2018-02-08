8 Valentine’s Day Movies for Families

One might think that Valentine’s Day becomes almost irrelevant when the kids come, but that is not the case. You just need to improvise and incorporate romance into your family life. Of course, gifts are not out of the question, but if you want to include the whole family in the holiday you can all snuggle on the couch and watch some of these Valentine’s Day movies for families.

Valentine’s Day Movies for Families

Lady and the Tramp (1955)

Kids can be repulsive towards showing romantic affection between people, that’s why Lady and the Tramp is one of the better Valentine’s Day movies as it revolves around dogs. And who doesn’t like dogs? Especially when they are eating spaghetti. Even your own dog can watch the movie with you unless it’s the jealous type.

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

One of the greatest Disney cartoons of all times is a fantastic romantic tale (which Disney movie isn’t?) that can definitely be viewed by the whole generation of a family. Not a movie that revolves about Valentine’s Day, but one that will definitely put you in a romantic mood with the chateau, singing, and a love story so powerful that it has been remade numerous times.

Beauty and the Beast (2017)

The great thing about Valentine’s Day is that it comes every year, so if you watch the famous Disney cartoon version one year, you can watch the live-action modern one the next year. Emma Watson stars in this version of a story about a monstrous-looking prince and a young woman who fall in love with each other. It will be familiar, but also very different.

Ella Enchanted (2004)

A great tame comedy that will make the adults and the kids laugh at the same jokes which are not too on the nose. Anne Hathaway is brilliant in this fairy-tale like story about a girl put under a spell so she can do everything that she’s told. Of course, in order for it to be a proper fairy tale and a proper Valentine’s day movie for the family, the story has a charming prince in it. You do the math.

Princess Bride (1987)

A cult classic, and surely one of the best Valentine’s Day movies the whole family can watch as the movie’s main plotline is true love. The tale of the movie is actually being read by a grandfather for his grandson sick in bed, and there is a lesson in it for everyone, not just little kids.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

One of the cult Tom Hanks-Meg Ryan romantic comedies (the other being You’ve Got Mail) has a very important role for the child, so your kids might be into it. The story begins as the son of a recently widowed man calls the radio station in order to try finding him a partner. Just be careful that the movie doesn’t give your kid some ideas if you’re a single parent.

The Sound of Music (1965)

One of the Valentine’s Day movies that will not only make for a memorable night but could also steer your children towards classic movies. The film about a woman who leaves the Austrian convent to become a governess to the children of a Navel officer widower is a musical, so it just might be “goofy” enough to keep your kids interested. The fact that it has kids in it will also help with the fact that it is a looong movie, almost three hours.

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

While we could bombard this list with Disney/Pixar cartoons your kids have seen to death, we focused on Valentine’s Day movies that are not so popular or have been forgotten. Although, it would be a shame to forget the new take on the Cinderella story that is completely apropriate for kids also.

If you think your kids can handle an R rating, Love Actually (2003) has a story for each generation in it. Check out the parents’ guide here.

What are some of your favorite Valentine’s day movies that the whole family can enjoy?

