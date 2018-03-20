4 Totally Awesome Jokes for Kids and Kid One-Liners

There’s so much joy that comes from telling jokes to anyone, but that particular feeling gets even more amazing when you tell it you your children, because, there’s nothing more enjoyable or wonderful than seeing your kids laugh. Let’s not forge that laughing helps kids learn as well. However, it’s not always easy to find those special kid one-liners, but let’s give it a go. There’s a vast amount of pretty awesome jokes for kids out there, and you can have a look at these first.

We’ve also singled out these awesome joke for kids, so enjoy:

The Knock Knock One-Liner

Knock knock

Who’s there?

Boo

Boo who?

Don’t cry its only me.

Penguin Jokes for Kids Are Awesome, and So Are Penguins

Why does a penguin carry a fish in its beak?

Because it doesn’t have any pockets!

Jupmin’ ‘Roos

What do you get if you cross a kangaroo with a sheep?

A wooly jumper!

Cows Are Funny Too

Where do cows go on a saturday night?

To the MOOOOviees!