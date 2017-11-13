25 Popular Girl Names Everyone’s Obsessed With

You don’t want your kid to curse you when she’s older because you named her Wilhelmina, do you? Find out what are some of the most popular girl names right now and find your perfect name.

Are you having difficulties finding the perfect name for your newborn baby girl? We understand it can be quite a stressful and daunting task, which is why we’ve decided to help you out. Here is a list of 25 most popular girl names in the USA for you to choose from, along with some explanations and etymology if possible. There’s no doubt that you’ll find the best name right here and, best of all, your child won’t be embarrassed by it. Whether you’re expecting a princess or a female warrior, this list has it all. Let’s begin.

Victoria

First up is Victoria. Who doesn’t want to name their child after a powerful queen that was loved and respected by her people? Besides that, the name Victoria comes from the Latin word for “victory.”

Scarlett

Two names immediately come to mind when you say Scarlett – the irresistible and talented actress Scarlett Johansson, and the equally beautiful and elegant main character from the classic Gone With the Wind, Scarlett O’Hara. Scarlett is also a type of red that symbolises passion, strength and beauty.

Zoey

There are countless spellings of this name, so you can personalize it anyway you want. The name means “life” in Greek and is actually a variation of the Biblical name Eve. The name was extremely popular back during the Byzantine Empire, but is not making a comeback.

Abigail

Abigail was a frequently used name among the original Puritans, so it’s quite traditional and beautiful. Translated from Hebrew it means “my father is joy,” but it shouldn’t be taken literally. It can mean “a person filled with joy.”

Aubrey

This name is quite magical, in a way, so make sure you buy your child some Tolkien to read as well. It consists of two Germanic words meaning elf and power. A little less literal, this name means a person with elf-wisdom. This is a compliment because the elves are generally considered wise, classy and, powerful.

Charlotte

The name Charlotte has come quite a long way. The name came from French and was a diminutive of the male name Charles which, in turn, came from the German Karl. Considering how Karl means “a free man,” we could translate Charlotte as “a free woman.”

Madison

Although it was originally used as a surname, Madison became popular girl name during the ‘80s. Some believe it was because of the movie Splash where the stunning Daryl Hannah plays a mermaid with that name she borrowed from the Madison Avenue. The name itself was derived either from Matthew (gift of God) or Matilda (strong fighter).

Sophia

Sophia comes from the Greek word for wisdom. It’s as simple as that. There have been numerous notable figures in history with this name so you can pick your favorite. When it comes to famous actresses, there’s the infinitely elegant Sophia Loren, talented Sophie Marceau and even the young and promising GoT actress Sophie Turner.

Stella

Now, Stella is a bit more unusual name for a girl, but still quite beautiful. Stella means star in Latin. It was quite famous during the 16th century and the famous poet Sir Philip Sidney used it for his book of sonnets “Astrophel and Stella.”

Evelyn

Evelyn is also among the popular girl names today. It originated in France and means life in Hebrew. In French, however, this name means hazelnut, so you can pretty much choose the meaning you want.

Isabella

Isabella is a variation of the name Elizabeth, which means “devoted to God.” This is one of the most respected English names, considering even the Queen has it. Isabella is a cool, more modern take on it. Again, when it comes to actresses, the first name that comes to mind is the gorgeous Isabella Rossellini.

Chloe

Chloe is one of the names for the Greek goddess of fertility, Demeter. The name itself means blooming and fertile, which was once the greatest compliment you could give to a girl. If you disregard the family living of reality shows, there are a lot of talented celebrities with that name.

Harper

As it is the case with Madison, Harper is often used as a surname, though in recent years, more and more people are choosing it as a first name. Harper, obviously, means someone who plays the harp, but it can also be translated as someone who loves music or talented.

Grace

Grace is one of those words that has so many meanings, but they’re all positive and benevolent. There’s the famous song Amazing Grace, as well as the stunning actress who later became an actual princess – Grace Kelly.

Amelia

Interestingly, Amelia is actually a blend of two popular girl names, Amalia and Emilia. It can mean “industrious” in Latin, and “defender” in Teutonic. Combine these two and you get one amazing person.

Mia

The reason why Mia is among the popular girl names today is probably because it’s so simple yet beautiful. In Latin, mia can mean either “mine” or “wished-for child,” and sometimes both. Couples love to give it to a long-awaited child to signify their love and happiness.

Ella

The most interesting thing about the name Ella is that it’s an abbreviation of both names that start with “ella” like Eleanor and end with “ella” like Cinderella. The meaning can be either “light” or “a beautiful fairy woman.”

Addison

Back in the days, Addison was a boy’s name but curiously enough, now it’s among the most popular girl names out there. This surname was originally derived from the name Adam, the first man ever created according to the Bible.

Lily

The name Lily comes from the flower lily and signifies purity, innocence, and beauty. It could also be connected with the Jewish mythological figure, Lilith, who is considered Adam’s first wife. However, she’s quite opposite from everything mentioned before.

Emily

This is something of a classic and you can’t go wrong with it. Emily is among the most popular girl names in most English-speaking countries. Emily means “hard-working” and many important people had that name. One of them is the famous American poet Emily Dickinson.

Emma

Although Emma is just a shortened version of the name Emily, it is actually far more popular if not among the most popular girl names in the USA. However, Emma can also be a full name of Germanic origin meaning “whole” or “universal.” You can choose whichever you want.

Elizabeth

We’ve already talked about one variation of the name Elizabeth, but there is some sort of authority in using the full form. The meaning can be translated as “the oath of God” but this is rarely mentioned nowadays.

Avery

The trend of giving traditionally male names to daughters has never been stronger. One of the most popular girl names today is a variation of the old Germanic Alfred – Avery. The meaning of the name is “wise” but again with reference to the magical “elf wisdom.”

Ava

Now, the name Ava can either be considered as a variation of the Biblical Eve, or something related to birds. If it’s the latter, you can use any symbolism you like. For example, birds can signify freedom, ambition, and even just love towards nature.

Olivia

Shakespeare is probably the main reason Olivia is among the most popular girl names today. If you were to translate it, it would simply mean an olive tree, though its origins can be traces, yet again, to Germanic name Oliver. The meaning of Oliver, though, is infinitely more peculiar, as it means “an elf army.” Yes, elves are mentioned pretty much everywhere.

These are just some of the most popular girl names today, but how do you feel about them? Why are they so popular?

Image used under license from Freestock.com