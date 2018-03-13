14 Ways Smartphones Are Hurting Kids and Parents

These days people are on their computers, TV screens, most of the day. More than anything else, a significant amount of time is spent using handheld devices such as tablets and, yes, smartphones. Seeing toddlers and smartphones together is also a regular occurrence. For the past several years, various researches have been conducted to examine if there are any health risks involved with so much cell phone usage and especially how regular usage of such devices affects children. The results of multiple researches have shown that smartphones may very well lead to many potential mental problems and health both for parents and kids.

Kids Are Addicted to Smartphones

Psychological and medical studies were conducted to see if smartphones can cause symptoms of addiction, both in children and in grownups. As it turns out, if children overuse smartphones those devices will practically reconfigure the brain’s pleasure and reward centers, and that screws up the kids’ natural responses to ordinary things like joy. Researchers have already given cell phones a nickname and are now calling them “digital drugs.”

They Cause Kids to Get Less Sleep

It was already noted that a smartphone disrupts sleep patterns for grown-ups, so it’s no wonder that some studies have also shown that a smartphone in the kid’s bedroom potentially causes less sleep, later bedtimes, and more fatigue. Make certain that your kids need a lot of rest at that particular stage of their lives, because they have lots and lots of daily activities. Smartphones are hardly rest, so let them have proper rest and proper sleep.

The Fear of Missing Out

Thanks to the use of social media on smartphones a lot of people are now victims of the “Fear of Missing Out” phenomenon. It basically means that kids, teenagers and adults alike are constantly having to watch noteworthy or glamorous events, as well as the snippets of other people’s lives. This leads them to the common misapprehension that their own lives are dull by comparison, hence they think they are missing out on what life has to offer. These consequently triggers potential mental and health problems. “The problem with FOMO is the individuals it impacts are looking outward instead of inward. When you’re so tuned in to the ‘other,’ or the ‘better’ (in your mind), you lose your authentic sense of self. This constant fear of missing out means you are not participating as a real person in your own world,” said Darlene McLaughlin, M.D., assistant professor at the Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine in a Science Daily article.

They Hurt Your Neck

When people use smartphones they often totally forget about their posture or the way they are leaning or sitting. This is especially true of teenagers, who can slouch or sometimes and spend hours on end in the car or at home, sitting in a bad position while using their smartphones. Bad posture can cause frequent neck pain and smartphone usage is now considered a contributing factor. According to a recently conducted study smartphones are capable of putting 60 pounds of pressure on the spine (as opposed to roughly a 12 pounds when you’re standing up straight). To avoid this, it is recommended not to tilt your head down, but keep it up as you bring your phone up to meet it. These pains can lead to more serious neck issues.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome And Repetitive Strain Injury

When people are devoted to using their mobile devices such as smartphones, it seems they are exposing their fingers to the kind of workout Olympians get. “Studies have shown that in some cases, excessive texting with mobile phones can lead to inflammation of tendons, repetitive strain injuries (RSI) and articular degeneration in the thumb joint and index fingers,” says Dr Sturnham. “The latest smartphones and tablet computers tend to involve the index finger or the thumb to perform the touch functions. Even though the physical actions are very light, frequent repetitive actions lasting for long hours could lead to excessive strains in the finger joints.” Read more.



Smartphone GPS Can Ruin Navigational Skills



Roger McKinlay is a satellite communication and navigation consultant based in Leatherhead, UK, a former president of the Royal Institute of Navigation, and a former head of engineering at Thales UK. So why is that important? Well, satellite expert Roger McKinlay warns that people have become “overdependent” on smartphone GPS and other satellite navigation devices. McKinlay explains that apps and devices that indicate where to go eventually erode your natural navigation skills. Read more.

Electromagnetic Radiation

Recently research was carried out the results of which indicated that certain people have experienced symptoms of Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity disorder or EHS. The known symptoms are, tiredness, nausea, headaches, tingling sensations when electromagnetic radiation is emitted by a mobile phone (or Wi-Fi, batteries or screens). While EHS isn’t exactly a widely recognized condition, there have been many documented cases and now some scientists are saying it may be a response to a fear of the effects of radiation, as opposed to a symptom – essentially they’re saying it could be psychosomatic. Regardless, of potential scientific uncertainties, they are still warning people to reduce the usage of mobile phones and gadgets.



