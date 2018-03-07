10 Classic Toddler Songs With Lyrics

5 Little Monkeys Jumping on A Bed Song

There’s something adorable and hilarious about monkeys, and this kiddie classic remains one of our favorites and your toddles will certainly get a kick out of it.

10 Fat Sausages Sizzling in the Pan Song

Yep, another popular children’s song, one provides a basic and easy-to-learn song and, of course, while teaching them to count in the process.

Head Shoulders Knees & Toes Song

Certainly something that’s easy to memorize and helps kids learn body parts.

Baa Baa Black Sheep with Lyrics Kids Song

Here’s a song I certainly remember learning when I was a kid, and it will never get too old. Enjoy kids, and have fun learning English.

London Bridge Is Falling Down Song

It indeed may be falling down, but remember even if it falls down, you can always “build it up with iron bars, iron bars, iron bars…”

This Old Man He Played One Song

Playing knick knack … I’ve always wondered what that meant. This is possibly one of the catchiest tunes I recall from my childhood days, and it’s no doubt something that’ll help the toddler learn the language while singing along…

Three Blind Mice Song

I think I’ve actually heard a reggae version of this song. No, this is not the one, but it’s still a great and fun kids’ tune.

This Little Piggy Song

I could sing this all day; well, your kids will anyway I’m sure.

The Hokey Pokey Song

Ah yes, truly one of the all-time classics. Oh c’mon, who doesn’t want to do the Hokey Pokey with their kid? Great for practicing one’s first steps 🙂

Green Grass Grows All Around Song

Not the most popular one, although I can definitely recollect this one from school, and still remember all the words. It’s perfect if you want your kid to grasp his/hers first nature words.